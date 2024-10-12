Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Invests $405,000 in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $133.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $135.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,623.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,709,646.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

