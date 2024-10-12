Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 4,235 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IJH opened at $63.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $63.05.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

