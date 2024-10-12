Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the September 15th total of 169,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ WLDS opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. Wearable Devices has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers.

