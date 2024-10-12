Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the September 15th total of 169,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wearable Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ WLDS opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. Wearable Devices has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $22.58.
About Wearable Devices
