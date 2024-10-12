Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RF. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

RF opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

