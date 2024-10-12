Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 57 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after acquiring an additional 73,585 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 398,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $330.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.49.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

