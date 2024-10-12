Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,638 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 87.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

