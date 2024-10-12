Wedmont Private Capital Buys 595 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in State Street were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of STT opened at $89.83 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $90.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.