Wedmont Private Capital Has $564,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CSX were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.19.

CSX Stock Up 1.2 %

CSX stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

