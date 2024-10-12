Wedmont Private Capital Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $2,969,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 689,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,997,000 after purchasing an additional 47,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Argus started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $149.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.65. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of -146.51, a PEG ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at $44,492,660.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,503 shares of company stock valued at $28,709,563. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

