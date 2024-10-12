Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 678,241 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $88,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 324.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.89.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $236.58 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $243.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.80 and a 200-day moving average of $218.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

