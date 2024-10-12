Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 167 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Equifax were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 126,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $285.09 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

