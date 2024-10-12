Wedmont Private Capital Sells 513 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Nucor were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Nucor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 17,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $151.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.65 and its 200 day moving average is $162.53. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.