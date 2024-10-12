Wells Fargo & Company Increases Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $117.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

NYSE:GL opened at $107.78 on Thursday. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average of $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,571. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,755,000 after buying an additional 425,993 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Globe Life by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 951.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,061 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Globe Life by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

