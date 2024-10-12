Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCUS. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Arcus Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 100.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 12.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

