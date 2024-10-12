Wells Fargo & Company Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $207.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $206.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.89.

NYSE TRV opened at $236.58 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $243.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.87. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

