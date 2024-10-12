Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Performance

WAVS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Get Western Acquisition Ventures alerts:

About Western Acquisition Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.