Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Performance
WAVS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.98.
About Western Acquisition Ventures
