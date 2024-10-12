Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 204,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2,727.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 560,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 541,068 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IGI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.26. 14,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

