Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the September 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CANSF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Willow Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Get Willow Biosciences alerts:

About Willow Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.