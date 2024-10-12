WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Up 81.9% in September

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 696.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 44.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $583,000.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

