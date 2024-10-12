WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Up 81.9% in September

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
