WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Maree Isaacs Sells 41,076 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Maree Isaacs sold 41,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$132.89 ($89.79), for a total transaction of A$5,458,589.64 ($3,688,236.24).
Maree Isaacs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Maree Isaacs sold 20,040 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$135.85 ($91.79), for a total transaction of A$2,722,434.00 ($1,839,482.43).
- On Thursday, September 19th, Maree Isaacs sold 31,086 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$131.78 ($89.04), for a total transaction of A$4,096,513.08 ($2,767,914.24).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.
