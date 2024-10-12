WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Maree Isaacs Sells 41,076 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Maree Isaacs sold 41,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$132.89 ($89.79), for a total transaction of A$5,458,589.64 ($3,688,236.24).

Maree Isaacs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Maree Isaacs sold 20,040 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$135.85 ($91.79), for a total transaction of A$2,722,434.00 ($1,839,482.43).

On Thursday, September 19th, Maree Isaacs sold 31,086 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$131.78 ($89.04), for a total transaction of A$4,096,513.08 ($2,767,914.24).

WiseTech Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

WiseTech Global Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

