WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Maree Isaacs Sells 41,076 Shares

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTCGet Free Report) insider Maree Isaacs sold 41,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$132.89 ($89.79), for a total transaction of A$5,458,589.64 ($3,688,236.24).

Maree Isaacs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 2nd, Maree Isaacs sold 20,040 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$135.85 ($91.79), for a total transaction of A$2,722,434.00 ($1,839,482.43).
  • On Thursday, September 19th, Maree Isaacs sold 31,086 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$131.78 ($89.04), for a total transaction of A$4,096,513.08 ($2,767,914.24).

WiseTech Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.