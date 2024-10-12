Wynn Capital LLC Acquires 109 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.3% of Wynn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $264.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.58.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America cut shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

