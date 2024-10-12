Wynn Capital LLC Acquires 13 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $401,371,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 4,565.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after buying an additional 61,268 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,049,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Booking by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

BKNG stock opened at $4,284.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,885.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,796.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,328.54.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,092.68.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

