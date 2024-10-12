Wynn Capital LLC Buys 160 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in 3M by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in 3M by 19.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 21.3% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,319,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

3M stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

