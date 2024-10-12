Wynn Capital LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.77.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE LMT opened at $604.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $572.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $611.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

