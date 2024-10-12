Wynn Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,735 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,593,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $134.60 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 106.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

