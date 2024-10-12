XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Short Interest Update

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 416,900 shares, a growth of 2,835.9% from the September 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
XChange TEC.INC Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of XChange TEC.INC stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.72. XChange TEC.INC has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $15.59.
XChange TEC.INC Company Profile
