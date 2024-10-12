Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BATS:BHYB) Trading 0% Higher – Should You Buy?

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BATS:BHYB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.31 and last traded at $54.31. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.29.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85.
About Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF
The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.