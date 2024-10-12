YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 368101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

