Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Short Interest Update

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the September 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

YOSH stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. Yoshiharu Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Yoshiharu Global had a negative return on equity of 146.14% and a negative net margin of 26.79%.

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

