Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0148 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $281.85 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,710,021,351 coins and its circulating supply is 19,023,888,609 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

