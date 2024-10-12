Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Up 2.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $191.41 and last traded at $190.96. Approximately 510,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,100,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.97.

Zscaler Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,307,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,335,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 394,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,857,000 after buying an additional 61,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

