1,411 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Acquired by Sheridan Capital Management LLC

Sheridan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 0.2% of Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,462,000 after acquiring an additional 214,669 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,613,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,833,000 after buying an additional 192,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 536.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after acquiring an additional 323,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 73.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 380,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,570. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.59.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,551,066.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,526. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

