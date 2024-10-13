16,781 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Acquired by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 229,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth $1,102,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 125,606 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

