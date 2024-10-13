-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX) Holdings Raised by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Free Report) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management owned about 1.87% of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BATS SVIX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. 974,701 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24.
-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Company Profile
