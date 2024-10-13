247 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,530,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,962,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $113.00.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.38%.

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $880.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $92.90 to $77.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.28.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

