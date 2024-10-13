4,162 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

