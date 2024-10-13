647 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by McCarthy & Cox

McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HD traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $411.90. 2,717,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,611. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $420.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.12. The firm has a market cap of $408.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.