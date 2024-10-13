68,105 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Purchased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 90,208 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $72.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87.
About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
