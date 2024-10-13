68,105 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Purchased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 90,208 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $72.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.