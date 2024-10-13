764 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Exchange Bank

Exchange Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 23.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.3% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $1,211,364.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $34,181,807.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,283,087 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $288.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.93 and a 200-day moving average of $263.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

