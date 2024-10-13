AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Up 173.8% in September

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 173.8% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. AB SKF has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

