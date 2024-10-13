Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,471,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,511. The stock has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.15.

View Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.