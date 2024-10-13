ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

Shares of ADEN stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.57. ADENTRA has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $45.25.

Insider Activity at ADENTRA

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $302,328.00. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cormark raised their price objective on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ADENTRA from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

