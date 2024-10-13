ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
ADENTRA Stock Performance
Shares of ADEN stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.57. ADENTRA has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $45.25.
Insider Activity at ADENTRA
In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $302,328.00. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADENTRA Company Profile
ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.
