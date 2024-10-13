ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 2,053,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,579,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 6.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -857.25 and a beta of 0.62.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

