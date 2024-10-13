Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, an increase of 199.2% from the September 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.74. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

