Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. Aflac has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 156,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

