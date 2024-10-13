AFS Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,673 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 20.5% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after acquiring an additional 789,016 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,095,000 after purchasing an additional 621,738 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 687.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 634,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 554,335 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after acquiring an additional 415,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,403.0% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 434,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,825 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,296. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

