Agios Pharmaceuticals’ (AGIO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AGIO stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $988,346.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,358. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,822,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,926,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,861,000 after acquiring an additional 388,381 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 307.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,887,000 after acquiring an additional 855,739 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,153 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

