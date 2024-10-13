Algorand Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $17.06 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00046447 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,314,496,295 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Algorand has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,314,500,320.466806 in circulation. The last known price of Algorand is 0.1216796 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $16,613,946.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://algorand.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

