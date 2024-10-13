Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.67.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
