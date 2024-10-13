Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.62.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $284.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.09 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,460 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

